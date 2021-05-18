Fleury is slated to start Game 2 at home against the Wild on Tuesday, per David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Fleury conceded just one goal on 30 shots in Game 1 but was still saddled with the overtime loss thanks to a lack of offensive support. The Flower will be making his third straight appearance between the pipes, the first time he has made multiple consecutive starts since late March. Still, if the three-time Stanley Cup winner falters at any point, coach Pete DeBoer likely won't hesitate to insert Robin Lehner into the lineup.