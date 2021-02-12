Contrary to a previous report, Fleury will start Thursday's game versus the Ducks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Robin Lehner was initially set to start Thursday's game, but the plan changed prior to pregame warmups. Lehner won't dress as the backup -- Oscar Dansk will serve as Fleury's understudy. Fleury has yet to lose this season, with a 5-0-0 record, a 1.80 GAA and a .920 save percentage. This is the first time he's made consecutive starts.