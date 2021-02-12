Contrary to a previous report, Fleury will start Thursday's game versus the Ducks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Robin Lehner was initially set to start Thursday's game, but the plan changed prior to pregame warmups. Lehner won't dress as the backup -- Oscar Dansk will serve as Fleury's understudy. Fleury has yet to lose this season, with a 5-0-0 record, a 1.80 GAA and a .920 save percentage. This is the first time he's made consecutive starts.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Picks up sloppy win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slated to start•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Well-supported in win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: On track to start•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Perfection comes easy•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing off against Coyotes•