Fleury allowed four goals on 17 shots in Thursday's 6-4 round-robin win over St. Louis.

Fleury, making his first appearance of the postseason, would probably like to have two of the Blues' first three goals back. He appeared to be caught off guard by David Perron's quick shot from the slot that opened the scoring in the first period, then got himself well out of position on a Colton Parayko wraparound in the middle frame. Robin Lehner stopped 24 of 27 shots in Vegas' round-robin opener and whomever Vegas goes with in Game 3 will have a chance to secure the starting nod in the first round of the playoffs.