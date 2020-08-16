Fleury gave up one goal on 27 shots in a 2-1 win over the Blackhawks in Game 3.

Fleury got the starting nod in the first game of a back-to-back, and he didn't disappoint. Only Olli Maatta put a puck past the Vegas netminder. The win was Fleury's 80th playoff victory in his career, which tied him with Ken Dryden for sixth-most all time. The 35-year-old Fleury has won both of his postseason outings despite allowing five goals on 44 shots. Robin Lehner seems likely to start Sunday's Game 4 with a chance to close out the series.