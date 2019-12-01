Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Should return during road trip
Coach Gerard Gallant "fully expects" Fleury (personal) to rejoin the team at some point during its upcoming three-game road trip, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury is away from the team after his father passed away last week. The team plays Monday against the Rangers and finishes the trip Thursday against the Islanders, and it's unsettled when he'll return. Malcolm Subban figures to remain in net, and the team will likely recall Garrett Sparks to serve as a backup until Fleury's ready.
