Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Shuts down Avalanche in win
Fleury stopped 28 of 29 shots and his team clinched a playoff spot with a 4-1 victory over the Avalanche on Monday.
Not only are the Golden Knights officially in the playoffs, but Fleury is playing some of his best hockey right now. Over the past four games, Flower has allowed just two goals in the face of 108 shots. When he's on his game, as he is right now, he's a great option to have as your fantasy goaltender.
