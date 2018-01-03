Fleury thwarted all 29 shots in a 3-0 win over visiting Nashville on Tuesday.

Flower Power was on full display again on the Strip, as Fleury improved to 5-1-1 with a 1.98 GAA and fantastic .935 save percentage at home this year. He's won five games in a row and looks revitalized in his age-33 season -- his first away from Pittsburgh.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories