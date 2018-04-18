Fleury stopped all 31 shots he faced Tuesday to complete a four-game sweep of the Kings with a 1-0 Game 4 win.

Fleury's night was highlighted by a pair of tremendous glove saves in the third period. He first robbed Anze Kopitar after the talented forward made a brilliant move to free himself up in the slot, then stopped Dustin Brown from a similar position in the final seconds to preserve his team's narrow advantage and clinch the series. Coming off his best statistical regular season, the former Penguins netminder was nothing short of spectacular in his new franchise's first playoff series, allowing just three total goals while posting a pair of shutouts. The way Fleury and the Golden Knights are playing, it's hard not to fancy their chances in the next round against the winner of the Sharks-Ducks series.