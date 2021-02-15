Fleury posted a 30-save shutout in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Avalanche.

Fleury was locked in throughout the game. The Avalanche got more comfortable later in the contest, but Fleury was there with some big saves when needed. It's the 63rd career shutout for the 36-year-old goalie, and it's his second shutout of the year. Fleury improved to 7-1-0 with a 1.38 GAA and a .944 save percentage through eight games. It'd be tough to name a more impressive goalie through the first month of the season. If Robin Lehner can't play Tuesday, expect Fleury to earn a fifth consecutive starting nod.