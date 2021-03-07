Fleury recorded a 24-save shutout in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Fleury's dominance of the West Division continued Saturday, as he picked up his fifth straight win. He's allowed just seven goals in that span. The shutout was his fourth of the season, and he improved to 12-3-0 in 15 starts. The Quebec native has a 1.60 GAA and a .942 save percentage this year. It was also the 64th shutout of Fleury's career, moving him past Henrik Lundqvist for 16th place in league history. Get the man his donuts -- Fleury has earned them. He'll look to keep things rolling Monday in Minnesota.