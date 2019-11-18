Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Silences Flames on Sunday
Fleury posted a 34-save shutout in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Flames.
Fleury had plenty of goal support Sunday, but he kept the Flames off the board as well. It's his second shutout of the year and the 58th goose egg of his career. Fleury improved to 10-5-1 with a 2.52 GAA and a .920 save percentage. The 34-year-old goalie will likely take on another struggling team Tuesday when the Maple Leafs visit.
