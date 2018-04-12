Fleury stopped all 30 shots to lead his team to a 1-0 win over Los Angeles in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Flower got a bit lucky that Dustin Brown missed an open net in the second period, but he was otherwise brilliant in the face of the Kings' attack. Fleury showed no hangover from the last time he played a playoff game, when Ottawa ended his time in Pittsburgh by knocking him out of Game 3 of last year's Eastern Conference Finals. In his new situation, he looked just like the netminder who was crucial in so many Penguins playoff runs, and that's great news for both the Golden Knights and Fleury's owners.