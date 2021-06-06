According to Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Fleury is on track to start between the pipes for Sunday's home clash against Colorado.

Fleury was solid enough to earn the victory for his team in Game 3, stopping 18 of 20 shots in the 3-2 win. Throughout the playoffs, the 36-year-old has been strong, going 5-4-0 along with a stellar 1.88 GAA and .922 save percentage in nine appearances. Expect Fleury to handle the majority of the starts going forward in the playoffs, especially considering Robin Lehner missed Game 3 with an undisclosed issue.