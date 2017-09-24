Play

Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slated to make Golden Knights debut Sunday

Fleury will get the start in goal in Sunday's preseason game against the Ducks.

Fleury is expected to be the face of Las Vegas' new franchise for the foreseeable future, so he'll hope make a good first impression with a solid showing in Sunday's contest.

