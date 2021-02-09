Per David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal, Fleury was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against Anaheim.

Fleury has been fantastic this season, opening the year with four straight wins while posting an impressive 1.26 GAA and .944 save percentage. He'll try to remain unbeaten in a favorable home matchup with a Ducks team that's averaging just 1.85 goals per game this campaign, last in the NHL.