According to David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal, Fleury was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Thursday's road clash with Colorado.

Fleury was decent in his last start Sunday against the Kings, stopping 28 of 31 shots, but he ultimately suffered his sixth loss of the season due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The veteran backstop will try to get back in the win column in a difficult road matchup with an Avalanche squad that's averaging 3.65 goals per game at home this year, fifth in the NHL.