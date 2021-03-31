Per Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Fleury was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll be between the pipes for Wednesday's home game versus LA.

Fleury was solid in his last start Saturday against Colorado, turning aside 22 of 24 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. The veteran backstop will try to earn his 18th win of the year in a home matchup with a struggling Kings club that's lost three straight games.