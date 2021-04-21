Per David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal, Fleury was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Wednesday's home game versus San Jose.

Fleury has been on a roll recently, stringing together three straight wins while posting an impressive 1.33 GAA and .944 save percentage. The veteran backstop will attempt to earn his 21st victory of the season in a home matchup with a struggling Sharks club that's lost six straight contests.