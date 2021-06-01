According to Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Fleury is on track to start between the pipes on the road in Wednesday's Game 2 versus Colorado.

Robin Lehner was awful in his first action of the playoffs Sunday against the Avalanche, surrendering seven goals on 37 shots en route to a disastrous 7-1 Game 1 loss, so it's safe to assume the Golden Knights will turn to Fleury for Wednesday's Game 2. Fleury will try to even up the series by picking up his fifth win of the postseason in a road matchup with a high-flying Colorado club that's averaged an eye-popping 5.40 goals per game during the playoffs.