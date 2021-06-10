Per Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Fleury was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal at home in Thursday's Game 6 versus the Avalanche.

Fleury was rock solid in Tuesday's Game 5, stopping 28 of 30 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. The veteran backstop will try to help the Golden Knights advance to the third round by picking up a fourth straight win over Colorado on Thursday.