Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slated to start against Canucks

Fleury was the first goalie off the ice, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports, indicating he will be between the pipes versus Vancouver on the road Thursday.

In his last four outings, Fleury posted a 3-1-0 record and 2.53 GAA. The Flower figures to continue leading the way for the Golden Knights and should see the bulk of the workload the rest of the year, making him a top-end fantasy option. With the Christmas break around the corner, it wouldn't be a shock to see Fleury take both games of Vegas' upcoming back-to-back against San Jose and Colorado on Sunday and Monday, respectively.