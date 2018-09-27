Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slated to start Friday
Fleury is in line to start Friday's preseason game against the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
If the veteran netminder indeed guards the net, it could be Fleury's last preseason appearance before the team gets underway in regular-season action next Thursday against the Flyers. Fresh off a three-year contract extension in mid-July, Fleury figures to see the vast majority of nods between the pipes this season after sporting a 2.24 GAA and .927 save percentage over 46 appearances in 2017-18.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Inks extension•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Ultimately wants to finish career in Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Comes up just short in Vegas' first season•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Not blamed for Game 4 loss•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Lit up in Game 4•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...