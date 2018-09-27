Fleury is in line to start Friday's preseason game against the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

If the veteran netminder indeed guards the net, it could be Fleury's last preseason appearance before the team gets underway in regular-season action next Thursday against the Flyers. Fresh off a three-year contract extension in mid-July, Fleury figures to see the vast majority of nods between the pipes this season after sporting a 2.24 GAA and .927 save percentage over 46 appearances in 2017-18.