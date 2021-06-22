Fleury is expected between the pipes at home against Montreal for Game 5 on Tuesday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

After his gaffe behind the net led to a Game 3 victory for the Habs, Fleury was given the night off in Game 4 with Robin Lehner getting the starting nod. For his part, Lehner stopped 27 of 28 shots in a winning effort, so it comes as a slight surprise to see coach Pete DeBoer return to the Flower for Tuesday's clash. The 36-year-old Fleury will be looking to bounce back from back-to-back defeats in which he allowed a combined six goals on 50 shots (.880 save percentage).