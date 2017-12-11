Fleury is expected to get the starting nod against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Dave Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Coach Gerard Gallant didn't go so far as to confirm that Fleury would be tending the twine, but all signs seem to indicate the Flower will make his first start since Oct. 13 when he sustained his concussion. Assuming he suffers no setbacks, the netminder will be looking for win No. 17 of his career versus Carolina, but his first as a member of the Golden Knights.