Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slated to start Wednesday
Fleury is expected to get the nod ahead of Wednesday's home clash with Nashville, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Fleury will be making his seventh consecutive appearance in the crease for the Golden Knights, having posted a 3-3-0 record and 2.70 GAA in the previous six contests. The veteran netminder figures to continue seeing the bulk of the load coming out of the break, with his days off mostly coming when the team is scheduled for a back-to-back.
