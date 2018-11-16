Fleury is in line to start between the pipes in Friday's home game against the Blues, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury was fantastic in his last start Wednesday against Anaheim, turning aside all 29 shots en route to a 5-0 shutout victory. The 33-year-old goaltender will look to stay sharp and pick up his ninth win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Blues team that's averaging 2.60 goals per game on the road this season, 18th in the NHL.