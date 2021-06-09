Fleury stopped 28 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime victory over Colorado in Game 5.

Fleury allowed a soft one to open the scoring with just two seconds left in the first period, with Brandon Saad's harmless-looking shot from the top of the left circle appearing to handcuff the Vegas netminder. But Fleury rebounded nicely after that, allowing only a Joonas Donskoi one-timer from the slot late in the second period, enabling Vegas to come from behind and grab the series lead. It was the third straight win for Fleury, who owns a .924 save percentage in his 11 postseason starts.