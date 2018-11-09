Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slows down Senators
Fleury stopped 27 of 30 shots Thursday, picking up a win in a 5-3 triumph over Ottawa.
Fleury hasn't played great in eastern Canada, but he's actually improved his game over where it was for the most part. In his past three contests, he's posted a .946 save percentage, which will more than satisfy his owners. Plus, Toronto and Ottawa aren't easy matchups for any netminder, so it's OK to hold on to Fleury and expect better things moving forward.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Suffers road defeat in Toronto•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Toronto•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Posts second shutout of 2018-19•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will defend home net Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields five goals to Notes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...