Fleury stopped 27 of 30 shots Thursday, picking up a win in a 5-3 triumph over Ottawa.

Fleury hasn't played great in eastern Canada, but he's actually improved his game over where it was for the most part. In his past three contests, he's posted a .946 save percentage, which will more than satisfy his owners. Plus, Toronto and Ottawa aren't easy matchups for any netminder, so it's OK to hold on to Fleury and expect better things moving forward.