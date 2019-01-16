Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Solid in defeat
Fleury stopped 23 of 25 shots Tuesday, taking a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg.
The margin made things look much worse than they were as the Jets hit two goals in the final 75 seconds with Flower pulled for the extra skater. Fleury did his part with a solid showing, but it wasn't to be when his teammates couldn't solve Laurent Brossoit. This was just the law of averages sorting things out, as Fleury has picked up more than a few wins he shouldn't have this year and took a loss he didn't really deserve on this night.
