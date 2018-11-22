Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Solid in OT win
Fleury turned aside 19 of 21 shots in a 3-2 overtime win against the Coyotes on Wednesday night.
Fleury earned his 10th win of the season and presently holds a 10-8-1 record with a 2.58 GAA and .901 save percentage. The Vegas netminder also leads the NHL with three shutouts.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will guard cage versus Coyotes•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Supported well in win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields four scores in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slated to start•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Leading NHL in shutouts•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...