Fleury allowed two goals on 35 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Fleury faced a lot of traffic, but he dealt with most of it pretty well. The victory was his third in a row, and the 36-year-old improved to 20-10-0 in 30 starts. Fleury carries a 2.09 GAA and a .925 save percentage this season. The Golden Knights seem set to continue alternating their goalies -- if the pattern holds, Robin Lehner would start Monday while Fleury would tend the twine Wednesday in the upcoming two-game series versus the Sharks.