Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Squaring off against Sharks
Fleury will tend the home twine in Game 4 versus the Sharks on Tuesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury has been mediocre in the playoffs, posting an .897 save percentage and 3.35 GAA. Nevertheless, the Golden Knights have a 2-1 lead in the first-round series. Fleury had an excellent postseason in the Golden Knights' first campaign, so don't expect his woes to stick around too long.
