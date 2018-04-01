Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Squaring off with San Jose
Fleury will get the starting nod Saturday against San Jose,Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
As expected, Fleury will draw in for the second half of Vegas' back-to-back, after Malcolm Subban handled the starting duties against St. Louis on Friday. During March, Fleury's play has been rock solid, as he's posted a .933 save percentage and a 2.13 GAA, bringing his save percentage up to .931 on the year. On the other side, San Jose has been playing excellent hockey recently posting a 8-1-1 record in its last 10 games -- while also ranking eighth in the NHL for shots on goal per game (33) on the year -- so Fleury will certainly have his hands full during the evening tilt.
