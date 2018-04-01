Fleury will get the starting nod Saturday against San Jose,Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

As expected, Fleury will draw in for the second half of Vegas' back-to-back, after Malcolm Subban handled the starting duties against St. Louis on Friday. During March, Fleury's play has been rock solid, as he's posted a .933 save percentage and a 2.13 GAA, bringing his save percentage up to .931 on the year. On the other side, San Jose has been playing excellent hockey recently posting a 8-1-1 record in its last 10 games -- while also ranking eighth in the NHL for shots on goal per game (33) on the year -- so Fleury will certainly have his hands full during the evening tilt.