Fleury led the Golden Knights onto the ice and will protect the home goal in Sunday's game versus the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury will make his fourth straight start. He's 2-1-0 with six goals allowed on 75 shots over his previous three outings. The Avalanche are coming off a layoff from a COVID-19 outbreak, but Fleury's played well enough this year to be trusted in fantasy even in what could be a high-scoring battle.