Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting again Sunday
Fleury will take on the Kings Sunday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.
This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Fleury faced 47 shots in Saturday's overtime loss to the Canadiens. At any rate, the Quebec native will make his 34th appearance in Vegas' 39th game of the season. He's posted five shutouts but owns just a .907 save percentage. Still, he should be trusted as usual in all fantasy formats.
