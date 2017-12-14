Fleury will get the starting nod versus the Penguins on Thursday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Prior to the NHL adding a 31st team with the Golden Knights, Fleury had beaten every team in the league except Pittsburgh, with which he had spent his entire 13-year career. On Thursday, the netminder will get the chance to matchup against the Penguins for the first time and try to notch a win versus NHL team No. 30. For as much time as the Flower spent with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, he has probably seen their entire bag of tricks, but the same can be said of their knowledge of his skill between the pipes.