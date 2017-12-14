Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting against former team
Fleury will get the starting nod versus the Penguins on Thursday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Prior to the NHL adding a 31st team with the Golden Knights, Fleury had beaten every team in the league except Pittsburgh, with which he had spent his entire 13-year career. On Thursday, the netminder will get the chance to matchup against the Penguins for the first time and try to notch a win versus NHL team No. 30. For as much time as the Flower spent with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, he has probably seen their entire bag of tricks, but the same can be said of their knowledge of his skill between the pipes.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 35 saves in return to cage•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Confirmed for Tuesday start•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Activated from IR•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Could return Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Still on IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...