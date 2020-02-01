Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting against Predators

Fleury (suspension) will get the road start Saturday versus the Predators, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Fleury served his one-game suspension for skipping the All-Star Game during Friday's win over the Hurricanes, and he'll be back in the blue paint for the conference clash. He endured a rough stretch before the break, as he posted a 1-4-1 record and 3.18 GAA, and the Preds are coming off consecutive wins where they totaled 11 goals.