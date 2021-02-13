Fleury will defend the road net in Saturday's game versus the Sharks, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Robin Lehner (upper body) is sitting out, so Oskar Dansk will serve as Fleury's backup. Fleury has been the better goalie this year anyway, recording a .929 save percentage and a 5-1-0 record. He's an elite fantasy option Saturday, as the Sharks rank 25th in the league with 2.50 goals per game.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: On wrong end of shutout•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Set to start•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Picks up sloppy win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slated to start•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Well-supported in win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: On track to start•