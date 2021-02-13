Fleury will defend the road net in Saturday's game versus the Sharks, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Robin Lehner (upper body) is sitting out, so Oskar Dansk will serve as Fleury's backup. Fleury has been the better goalie this year anyway, recording a .929 save percentage and a 5-1-0 record. He's an elite fantasy option Saturday, as the Sharks rank 25th in the league with 2.50 goals per game.