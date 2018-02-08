Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting against Sharks
Fleury will patrol the blue paint for Thursday's clash with San Jose.
Fleury makes the final start of the Golden Knights' six-game road trip, having posted a 3-1-0 record with a 2.97 GAA along the way. The lone loss for the Flower came in Tuesday's visit to Pittsburgh, his first time back in the city he called home since being taken first overall in the 2003 NHL Draft. The netminder continues to log career best numbers (1.99 GAA and .935 save percentage), which is likely bolstered by his teammate limiting the number of shots he sees per game (30.8).
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Beat by former club•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Beat Capitals•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets road start Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 29 saves in historic win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Defending cage against Jets•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...