Fleury will patrol the blue paint for Thursday's clash with San Jose.

Fleury makes the final start of the Golden Knights' six-game road trip, having posted a 3-1-0 record with a 2.97 GAA along the way. The lone loss for the Flower came in Tuesday's visit to Pittsburgh, his first time back in the city he called home since being taken first overall in the 2003 NHL Draft. The netminder continues to log career best numbers (1.99 GAA and .935 save percentage), which is likely bolstered by his teammate limiting the number of shots he sees per game (30.8).