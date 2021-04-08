Fleury will defend the road goal in Wednesday's game versus the Blues, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Robin Lehner started Monday's game versus the Blues and was dominant, stopping 31 of 32 shots. Fleury will look to finish off the sweep en route to his 18th win of the year. The 36-year-old has accrued a .924 save percentage through 26 appearances this season, while the Blues have lost seven straight games with just eight total goals.