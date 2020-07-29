Fleury will get the starting nod for Thursday's exhibition versus the Coyotes, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Any questions about Fleury's health were essentially answered when he took the ice a couple of Fridays back, but this serves to any doubt to bed. The veteran figures to shoulder a heavy workload this postseason, though Robin Lehner was splitting reps with him down the stretch and could take over if Fleury struggles.