Fleury will guard the road goal in Saturday's game against the Blues, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
The Blues are turning to Ville Husso for the second half of back-to-back games, but Fleury will garner his second straight start. Fleury allowed four goals on 23 shots Friday night, bringing him to 13-5-0 on the season with a .932 save percentage.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Hangs on for OT win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back in action Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Activated off protocols list•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Lands on COVID-19 protocols list•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Yanked after four goals•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod Wednesday•