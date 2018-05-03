Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting Game 4
Fleury will tend the twine for Wednesday's Game 4 against the Sharks in San Jose, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury has been peppered with a combined 89 shots in the last two contests, allowing seven goals between the two matches. He and the Knights carry a 2-1 series lead after stealing Game 3 from the Sharks on Monday and they will attempt to that advantage before returning home for Game 5.
