Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Anaheim

Fleury will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Ducks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury was razor sharp in his last start Tuesday against the Stars, turning aside 23 of 24 shots en route to a convincing 4-1 victory. The 34-year-old backstop will look to stay dialed in and secure his 31st win of the season in a road matchup with a struggling Anaheim team that's lost four consecutive contests.