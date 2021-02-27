Per David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal, Fleury was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll be between the pipes for Saturday's road game against the Ducks.

Fleury was unbeatable in his last start Monday against the Avalanche, stopping all 34 shots he faced en route to his eighth win and third shutout of the season. The 36-year-old backstop will try to earn a second straight victory in a road matchup with an Anaheim team that's 3-5-2 at home this year.