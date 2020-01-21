Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Boston
Fleury will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game versus the Bruins, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury has struggled over the past two weeks, compiling a 1-3-1 record while posting a sub-par .877 save percentage and 3.20 GAA. The 35-year-old backstop will attempt to enter the All-Star break with a bang by picking up a win on the road over the mighty Bruins, who have gone 16-2-9 at home this year.
