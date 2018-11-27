Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Chicago
Fleury will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Blackhawks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Fleury has been unbeatable recently, posting back-to-back shutout victories over the Flames and Sharks in his last two appearances. The 33-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a fourth consecutive victory in a favorable road matchup with a Blackhawks team that's only averaging 2.73 goals per game at home this campaign, 28th in the NHL.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Posts shutout in back-to-backs•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Heading right back to work•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Staying afloat with shutouts•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal against Calgary•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Solid in OT win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will guard cage versus Coyotes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...