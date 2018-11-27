Fleury will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Blackhawks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Fleury has been unbeatable recently, posting back-to-back shutout victories over the Flames and Sharks in his last two appearances. The 33-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a fourth consecutive victory in a favorable road matchup with a Blackhawks team that's only averaging 2.73 goals per game at home this campaign, 28th in the NHL.