Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in LA

Fleury will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Kings.

Fleury was a little rusty in his return from injury Thursday against Arizona, surrendering four goals on 41 shots en route to a 4-1 loss. The veteran netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 36th win of the season in a favorable road matchup with a Kings team that's 16-21-3 at home this campaign.