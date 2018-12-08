Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in LA
Fleury will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Kings, NHL.com's Dan Greenspan reports.
Fleury played pretty well in his last start, turning aside 32 of 35 shots en route to a 4-3 victory over the Blackhawks on Thursday. The veteran backstop will look to stay dialed in and pick up a third consecutive victory in a favorable road matchup with a Kings club that's only averaging 2.41 goals per game at home this campaign, 30th in the NHL.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Holds off 'Hawks•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: On puck patrol Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Beats Capitals despite poor start•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing Washington•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Winning streak no more•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In pursuit of seventh straight win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...