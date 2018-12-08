Fleury will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Kings, NHL.com's Dan Greenspan reports.

Fleury played pretty well in his last start, turning aside 32 of 35 shots en route to a 4-3 victory over the Blackhawks on Thursday. The veteran backstop will look to stay dialed in and pick up a third consecutive victory in a favorable road matchup with a Kings club that's only averaging 2.41 goals per game at home this campaign, 30th in the NHL.