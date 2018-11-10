Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Montreal
Fleury will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Canadiens, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury was a little shaky in his last start Thursday against the Senators, surrendering three goals on 30 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his seventh victory of the campaign. The veteran netminder will look to keep rolling and secure a second straight win in a road matchup with a Canadiens club that's averaging 3.22 goals per game at home this season, 14th in the NHL.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slows down Senators•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Suffers road defeat in Toronto•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Toronto•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Posts second shutout of 2018-19•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will defend home net Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...