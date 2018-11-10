Fleury will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Canadiens, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury was a little shaky in his last start Thursday against the Senators, surrendering three goals on 30 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his seventh victory of the campaign. The veteran netminder will look to keep rolling and secure a second straight win in a road matchup with a Canadiens club that's averaging 3.22 goals per game at home this season, 14th in the NHL.